Meghan Markle has confirmed her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry in the UK on Saturday.

There had been confusion in recent days over whether Thomas Markle would attend the ceremony.

Uncertainty emerged in the wake of claims that Mr Markle - who lives in Mexico - had staged paparazzi photos.

However, it has now been confirmed he will miss the event after successfully undergoing heart surgery.

In a statement today, Ms Markle said: "Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland - who it is now believed could walk her daughter down the aisle - has already arrived in London ahead of the wedding.

The ceremony takes place at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.