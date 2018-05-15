It's reported Meghan Markle's father won't be at the Royal Wedding.

Thomas Markle is meant to be walking his daughter down the aisle as she ties the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday.

But it appears that he's pulled out after pictures emerged appearing to show him colluding with paparazzi.

The pictures that appeared in many tabloids last week showed him in an internet cafe looking at photos of the couple online and being fitted for a suit for the wedding.

The couple issued an unprecedented official statement through Kensington Palace in the wake of the crisis.

It says: 'This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.'

BREAKING: Kensington Palace has released a statement following the news that Thomas Markle will no longer be attending the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/6Z7WPpmsYc — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 14, 2018



