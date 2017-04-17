More than 20-thousand children have been visiting the White House for one of the biggest events in the social calendar: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The 139-year-old event - which is actually a British tradition - sees youngsters propelling eggs across the south lawn of the president's home.

Donald Trump was joined by his 11-year-old son Barron, the Easter Bunny, and his wife Melania - who paid tribute to the members of the military who attended: