President Trump's defended his wife for wearing a jacket with the words 'I really don't care. Do you?'.

Melania Trump's been criticised for choosing to wear it on a trip to a migrant child detention centre in Texas.

The First Lady's visit to Texas comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order to end family separations at the border, amid growing condemnation of the practice.

However, it's reported that the 2,300 children already being detained remain separated from their parents for now.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

The US president tweeted that the slogan refers to what he called the 'Fake News Media'.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018





But the First Lady's spokesperson dismissed the criticism - insisting it was just a jacket.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018



