The jacket had the slogan 'I really don't care. Do you?' on the back

President Trump's defended his wife for wearing a jacket with the words 'I really don't care. Do you?'.

Melania Trump's been criticised for choosing to wear it on a trip to a migrant child detention centre in Texas.

The First Lady's visit to Texas comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order to end family separations at the border, amid growing condemnation of the practice.

However, it's reported that the 2,300 children already being detained remain separated from their parents for now.

The US president tweeted that the slogan refers to what he called the 'Fake News Media'.


But the First Lady's spokesperson dismissed the criticism - insisting it was just a jacket.


 