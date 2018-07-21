Memorial Plaque For Irish Students Who Died In Berkeley
A memorial plaque dedicated to six students who died in Berkeley, California in 2015 will be unveiled later today.
The six were killed when a balcony collapsed.
Five of them were from Ireland.
Seven other Irish students were also seriously injured in the accident.
Family members of those who died are due to attend today's ceremony.
It has been organised by the Consulate General of Ireland, the City of Berkeley and the Irish Immigration Pastoral Centre.