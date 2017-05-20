A event has taken place to remember the 88 member of An Garda Siochana who have died while on duty

Since it’s establishment in 1922 - Gardai have been going out on daily basis and putting their life at risk, and not all are lucky enough to make it home alive.

That was the general message of todays Memorial Event, which took place at Dublin castle.

88 officers have died while on duty, the most recent being Garda Tony Golden, who as shot by Cravan Macken in Omeath Co. Louth in 2015.

The force has faced much attention over the past number of months and there has been a number of calls for the Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan to step down from her role.

She did not attend today’s event - instead the Deputy Commissioner took her place and addressed the congregation, which included members from all areas of the force.

Father Joe Kenny spoke about the controversies in the force.

It ended by the Deputy Garda commissioner reading out the names of every person who has died on duty - while the national anthem played.

Sean Reidy reports on the days events: