An investigation is underway after two wanted men were attacked by a vigilante group in Armagh over the weekend.

The PSNI is appealing to people not to take the law into their own hands after James White and Alexis Guesto were set upon on Saturday night.

The pair were wanted for a number of offences.

Both men were seriously assaulted in the Mullaghbawn as they attempted to evade an ongoing police search for them.

The pair were kicked and beaten with iron bars before being taken to Mullaghbawn village, where they were further assaulted by a number of individuals and covered in paint.

Detective chief inspector Jill Duffie said: "I understand that feelings have been running high over the search of these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands.

"We will be investigating the assaults and working to identify anyone involved."