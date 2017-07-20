A new men's health website has been launched

Men are being urged to treat their bodies like their car and get serviced regularly.

A new men’s health website has been launched today by the Irish men’s Shed Association in conjunction with the HSE.

MaleHealth.ie is asking men if there’s a spanner in the works, using a car analogy to highlight how important it is for men to check themselves regularly.


Kim Buckley has this report:

 