It seems men are now buying more shoes than women

Research from Mintel found that a man's go to shoe is becoming a thing of the past with men also becoming more adventurous with their choices.

12% of men have bought more than three pairs of shoes in the past year alone.

Men aged 25 to 34 are driving the change with the rising popularity of trainers one of the main reasons.

The data also found that men are buying more clothes than women.

