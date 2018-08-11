Two men in their 30s have appeared in court as part of an investigation into a skimming scam.

Bank ATMs were targetted in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The men were arrested in Blanchardstown yesterday morning by gardaí investigating the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town.

The local Gardaí, backed by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau at Harcourt Square, had been working closely with a major bank as part of the inquiry.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered.

It's believed an Eastern European gang targetted eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Both men who were picked up in Dublin were being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations.

They've appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice charged in connection with the investigation.