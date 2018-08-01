Gardaí targetting gangland crime in Limerick have charged two men in connection with a firearms seizure.

They were arrested on Monday after a number of Garda cars were rammed during a car chase in the Corbally area.

The car was later stopped and a semi-automatic Luger pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was found inside.

The two men aged 25 and 29 are due before Tralee District Court tomorrow (Thursday) morning.