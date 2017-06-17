Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a hijacking and robbery.

They appeared at a special sitting of Bray District Court last night and will appear in Court again at a later date.

It's after two armed robberies occured at a service station in Palmerstown and at a shop in Tallaght on Thursday morning.

No one was injured in either incident.

The car used was discovered burnt out in the Shankill area where another car was hijacked.