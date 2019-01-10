Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to US President Donald Trump, is to testify before an investigative committee there next month.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last month for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging payments to silence women who threatened Mr Trump's presidential campaign.

He's claimed the president directed him to arrange the hush money payments.

US President Donald Trump | File photo

He's set to appear before the Committee on Oversight and Reform on February 7th.

It's thought the proceedings could be televised.

Elijah Cummings, chairman of the committee, said: "I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily.

"I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller's office."

Documents relating to President Trump's apparent failure to report debts and payments to Cohen to silence women women alleging extramarital affairs with the president before the election are due before the committee on January 22nd.