Michael D Higgins has a major lead over his rivals with just over a week to go until polling day.

The latest Irish Times/MRBI opinion poll shows that 66 per cent of people would like to see the President get another term.

Sean Gallagher is in second place with 12 per cent, followed by Liadh Ni Riada on 11 per cent.

Joan Freeman, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey have 5, 4 and 2 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, it looks like Sean Gallagher will be on crutches for the rest of the race, after injuring his knee during a gym workout yesterday.