Comedian Michael McIntyre has joked about moving to Dublin after he was attacked in London last week.

The 42 year old took to the stage in the 3Arena last night - the first time since he was robbed by two men on mopeds who stole his Rolex watch.

The windows of his Range Rover were smashed and he was held at knifepoint while the star picked up his kids from school.

He joked: 'Its so nice to be here, It’s nice to be alive. I could have done with 9,000 Dubliners, but I had to fend for myself, think Liam Neeson in Taken – it’s the exact opposite!'

Fans had raised question marks over whether or not the Dublin gig would go ahead after the incident.