The leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has refused to be drawn on how he would vote in a referendum on our abortion laws.

The Citizens' Assembly recommended the Eighth Amendment be replaced, and abortion should be freely available.

The full report is to be delivered to an Oireachtas committee, which will make its own recommendations on the issue.

Cabinet ministers have already indicated an abortion referendum will take place next year once the Oireachtas committee finishes its work.



However Micheál Martin has refused to make his own position clear on the matter, and says his party will have a free vote when it comes to abortion:



During the week, the Housing Minister Simon Coveney said he does not support proposals that would allow "abortion on demand" in Ireland.

He said change to our laws was necessary, but he said he was "uncomfortable" with some of the Citizens' Assembly recommendations.