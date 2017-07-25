Microsoft says it will keep offering the drawing program Paint.

The firm had previously hinted it was scrapping it from the next Windows 10 update.

The sketching app will instead be moved to the Windows Store, where users will be able to download it for free.

Microsoft posted a statement on its website.

Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news.

There was absolute devastation yesterday when people thought that Microsoft paint would soon be a thing of the past.

RIP Microsoft Paint. You were a beacon of hope to us all when there was nothing else to do on the computer 15 years ago — Kabir Singh Dhaliwal (@kabirsd) July 25, 2017





with the cancellation of ms paint id like to pay tribute to the fandom who used it to its full potential pic.twitter.com/nRsrs1nuFw — Duo Day ☀️ (@celestialtabris) July 24, 2017





Rest in peace mspaint, you made memes possible, and therefore revolutionary politics — will to flower (@mikedelic) July 24, 2017





Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 — Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017



