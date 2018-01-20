US Vice President Mike Pence paid a brief visit to Ireland this morning.



He stopped off at Shannon Airport this morning, for a refuelling stop en route to the middle east.

During a refueling stop in Ireland, Vice President Pence visited with some Air Force members in the terminal, many of whom are headed to Kuwait. “We’ll get this thing figured out in Washington,” he told them. “You guys stay focused on your mission.” pic.twitter.com/r0vKmkmwUx — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) January 20, 2018





At the terminal he met with members of the US armed forces who were also in Shannon for a stopover.



He reportedly told them that the shutdown in Washington would be sorted out, and said they should stay focussed on their mission.

@mike Pence signing autographs for the troops at Shannon airport@ Ireland on our way to @cairo@ Covering Mid East trip .@ Alarabiya pic.twitter.com/s9elaNJXm3 — Nadia.Bilbassy (@nadia_bilbassy) January 20, 2018



