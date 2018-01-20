US Vice President was in Shannon for a fuelling stop

US Vice President Mike Pence paid a brief visit to Ireland this morning.

He stopped off at Shannon Airport this morning, for a refuelling stop en route to the middle east.



At the terminal he met with members of the US armed forces who were also in Shannon for a stopover.

He reportedly told them that the shutdown in Washington would be sorted out, and said they should stay focussed on their mission.