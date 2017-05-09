Millenials only spend around 8 months in a job.



New research has found that those under the age of 30 make up 50% of the Irish workforce.



But they become disengaged very easily and move around a lot from company to company.

To try solve this problem - a millennial training company has announced 20 new jobs.



EngageSmith teaches companies how to retain their younger staff.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to founder Lisa Smith who began by telling me what millenials are looking for:



