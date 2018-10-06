A stencil spray painting by Banksy has shredded itself after being sold at auction for more than €1m.

The artist's 'Girl With Balloon' was the final piece being sold by Sotheby's in London last night.

But just after it went under the hammer, the canvas passed through a shredder that was hidden inside the frame.

The head of the auction house, Alex Branczik, said "It appears we just got Banksy-ed".

Sotheby's confirmed that the buyer was "surprised by the story" and that they are in discussions with them "about next steps."

It's now believed that the stunt could have enhanced the value of the piece, given the publicity it has generated.