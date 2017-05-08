A cabinet minister has called for an early referendum on Ireland's blasphemy law - describing it as "silly" and "embarrassing".

Simon Harris was reacting to news that Gardai are investigating comments made by the broadcaster and actor Stephen Fry on a programme in 2015.

Fry, in an interview for Gay Byrne's series The Meaning of Life, described God as "stupid", "capricious" and "an utter maniac".

The minister who introduced the law has meanwhile said it was designed to be nearly impossible to enforce, by requiring the prosecution to prove the intent of the accused.

Dermot Ahern was Minister for Justice when the current blasphemy law was introduced as part of a reform of libel in 2009.

He said he was obliged to have some kind of blasphemy clause in law, in keeping with Article 40.6 of the Constitution.

But Atheist Ireland, which opposes the clause, said Ahern's law actually deleted an earlier law on blasphemy which had been proven impossible to enforce - and replaced it with one which could potentially be invoked at a later date.

Ahern also says he briefly considered recommending a referendum to remove the Constitutional clause on blasphemy, but rejected it because of the proposed costs at the time.

A referendum to remove the clause was recommended by the Constitutional Convention, and the Programme for Government contains a clause to do so, although no date has been given.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: