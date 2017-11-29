The Housing Minister says 200 permanent emergency beds to accommodate rough sleepers will come on stream by Christmas.



Eoghan Murphy is confident everyone who wants a bed in Dublin will be able to get one this winter.



It follows the death of two homeless men who had been sleeping rough in the city this week.



Minister Murphy is hopeful that rough sleepers will get shelter during the cold weather:



CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle says it's a tough time to be sleeping rough: