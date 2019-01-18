The Minister for Health and his wife have become parents.

Simon Harris has taken to Instagram to welcome his new baby daughter into the world.

Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe have been married since 2017.

Their wedding ceremony took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade, Co. Wicklow.

The couple's newborn baby girl happens to share a birthday with The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, but he's hasn't inspired the baby's name.

She's been named Saoirse.