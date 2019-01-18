Minister For Health Simon Harris Becomes A Dad
The Minister for Health and his wife have become parents.
Simon Harris has taken to Instagram to welcome his new baby daughter into the world.
View this post on Instagram
Today I take on my most important job - Dad! Caoimhe and I are delighted to welcome our beautiful little daughter into the world. Name to follow! So happy. Who knew you could be so bowled over and blown away #itsagirl #prouddad #surreal #baby #happy
A post shared by Simon Harris (@simonharristd) on
Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe have been married since 2017.
Their wedding ceremony took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade, Co. Wicklow.
The couple's newborn baby girl happens to share a birthday with The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, but he's hasn't inspired the baby's name.
She's been named Saoirse.
View this post on Instagram
We have settled on her name 😀. Meet our beautiful baby girl, Saoirse #babygirl #babynames #decisionmade #1stbaby #welcome
A post shared by Simon Harris (@simonharristd) on