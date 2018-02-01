The Communications Minister has claimed we are the global leaders when it comes to rolling out broadband.

Denis Naughten says no other country in the world is trying to bring high-speed broadband to every single home and premises.

His comments follow the news that Eir - one of the two remaining bidders for the National Broadband Plan contract - pulled out of the bidding contest yesterday, amid claims that the process was too complicated.

But Minister Naughten says their withdrawal will make the rollout faster and says we're setting an international example:

The head of Eir, meanwhile, has denied there's a hidden reason for withdrawing its bid for the national broadband contract.

CEO Richard Moat's rejecting claims that Eir's new French owner doesn't want to take on such a difficult task: