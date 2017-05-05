The HSE is to provide three reports to the Health Minister by the end of the year on the progress it's making recruiting nurses.

Simon Harris made the announcement this afternoon on the final day of the INMO conference in Wexford.

These quarterly reports will examine progress under the 2017 National Service Plan - which deals with the recruitment and retention of nurses - and are to be shared with the INMO and lodged with the WRC.

Minister Harris outlined the process to South East Radio: