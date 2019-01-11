In the US, a 13-year-old girl who went missing after her parents were killed has been found alive three months later.

Jayme Closs was found in Gordon in Wisconsin, around 66 miles north of where she was last seen.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Jayme vanished on October 15, and her parent were found shot dead in their home near Barron, a town in northwestern Wisconsin.

Jayme's aunt Jennifer says it's incredible that she's been found