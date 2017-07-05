Canadian police have confirmed that that the search for an Irish man who has been missing since last Friday has been suspended.

David Gavin from Castlebar in County Mayo went missing after entering the water at Beaver Creek, Kinbasket Lake, around 50km from the town of Golden in British Columbia.

A spokesperson for Golden Police said the search has now been suspended, with the 26-year-old presumed drowned.

The Breaffy GAA player - who recently moved to Canada - was on his way to play a football match when he stopped for a swim.

He reportedly dived off a bridge into the river.

Golden police said a team has conducted a "variety of underwater and surface scans," while flyovers have also been conducted in the area.

In a statement, spokesperson Annie Linteau said: "Unfortunately at this stage police are presuming that the missing man has drowned.

"We have requested that our Air Services unit conduct periodic flyovers of the area throughout the summer, in the hopes that he will be located soon."

The Irish Sport and Social Club of Vancouver have raised more than $120,000 (approx €81,800) to support the search and Mr Gavin's family.

The club said David - who recently moved to Canada - was a "hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home - with his club Breaffy and with his County Mayo."

A special mass will be held at Breaffy GAA clubhouse tonight at 9.30pm.