In the US, a judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked.



The seven men and five women were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges the comedian sexually assaulted a woman in 2004.

Andrea Constand had accused the comedian of drugging her and sexually assaulting her in 2004.



His lawyers had argued the sex was consensual.



Prosecutors have vowed to retry the 79-year-old.

Andrea Constand is pictured at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Philadephia.