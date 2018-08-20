Mitching may soon become impossible for students across the country.

SchoolAlerts is a new app which allows schools to send parents a push notification through the likes of Facebook Messenger and Viber, instead of a text message.

As well as making it easier to keep tabs on students, it could also save schools money, as some are spending around 1 thousand euro a year on texts.

Brendan Cunningham from SchoolAlerts says:

"schools were essentially penalised for offering a decent service to parents...we've come in as an alternative solution so they can send as many alerts as they like, they're not going to be penalised."