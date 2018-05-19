The Sunday Times/B&A poll suggests Sinn Féin are the most popular opposition party, up 3 points to 24 per cent support.

They have overtaken Fianna Fáil who are down 2 to 23 per cent.

New Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has a satisfaction rating of 52 per cent, one per cent behind Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The poll also suggests a three point drop for Fine Gael who are down to 30 per cent.

That poll was done between May 3rd and 15th among 935 people.

A Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts Fine Gael up 2 to 34 per cent, Fianna Fail unchanged on 25 per cent support and Sinn Féin up 2 to 16 points.