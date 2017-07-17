In the US, a woman goes on trial today for the murder of her Irish husband, Jason Corbett.

33 year old Molly Martens and her 67 year old father Thomas Martens are both charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

The Limerick man was found fatally wounded at his home in North Carolina on August 2nd 2015.

Molly Martens and Thomas Martens have both claimed self-defence.

Mr Martens says he hit Jason Corbett on the head with a baseball bat because he was choking Molly.

The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

Following his death, the Limerick man's family won a custody battle over his two children from his first marriage.