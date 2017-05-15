Ian Brady, the Moors murderer has died.

Along with his partner Myra Hindley he murdered five children in the Greater Manchester area in the 1960's.

They were jailed in 1965.



Four of their victims were found buried in Saddleworth Moor.

A fifth child, 12-year-old Keith Bennett, was never found.

Brady went on hunger strike several times, and insisted he should be allowed to die. Recently he became seriously ill with emphysema.

Hindley died in prison in 2002.

He had been seriously ill for some time and Merseycare NHS Trust has confirmed his death.



Sky News reporter Nick Martin has a statement from the trust: