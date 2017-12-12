US President Donald Trump says yesterday's attack in New York highlights the "urgent need" to bring in immigration reform.

A 27-year-old Bangladeshi man has been arrested after an explosion on the city's subway system - which injured three commuters.

He's believed to have lived in the US for seven years.

Consul general of Bangladesh in New York, Shameem Ahsan, said he lived with his mother, sister and two brothers in Brooklyn and was a green card holder.

Police think the bomb went off prematurely between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street, and could have been intended for a busier destination.

White House press secretary is Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "We know that the president's policy calls for an end to chain migration - which is what this individual came to the United States through.

"And if his policy had been in place, then that attacker would not have been allowed to come in the country".

Mr Trump has emphasised the need for immigration reforms, criticising the visa programme.

"America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country," he said.