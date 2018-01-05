Seven flights to Dublin and Shannon from the US east coast have been cancelled due a severe winter storm.

This includes services from Newark, Boston and New York.

Coastal Massachusetts has been flooded with icy water after snowstorms, with 20,000 homes without power.

Freezing floodwaters swamped cars on this street near Boston as high tide combines with snowstorm to inundate coastal Massachusetts with icy water. https://t.co/n61v7aeDBJ pic.twitter.com/doXKwK1b4f — ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2018

While a state of emergency's been declared across New York.

The state's Governor is Andrew Cuomo: "It is ugly and it is dangerous and it is slow.

"So even though we are invincible New Yorkers, a little caution".

Storm Grayson has impacted millions along the East Coast, with states of emergency also in place in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Blizzard warnings are also in place from Virginia to Maine.

The extreme weather phenomenon - known as a "bomb cyclone" - is caused by a massive drop in pressure bringing with it hurricane-force winds.