The mother of a 15 year old girl missing after the Manchester bombing on Monday has confirmed that her daughter has died.

Yesterday, Charlotte Campbell launched a desperate bid to find her daughter Olivia and made several emotional appeals on television.

Later on Facebook she wrote; "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon - go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

26 year old John Atkinson was also killed.

Mothers Alison Howe and Lisa Lees were both killed as they waited for their children to come out of the concert.

Kelly Brewster, who was also killed in the attack, was at the concert with her sister.

8 year old Saffie Rose Roussos was one of the first victims named after the attack.

The Ariana Grande fan has been described as "simply a beautiful little girl who was loved by everyone".

Georgina Callander also died in the attack. The 18-year-old had posed for pictures with Ariana Grande in the past.

Ariana Grande has flown home to Florida after the terror attack at her Manchester concert.

The 23-year-old's yet to confirm if her two shows in London this week will go ahead.

She's also due to visit Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, Japan and Thailand before a final stop in Hong Kong in September - but there's been no word from her management.