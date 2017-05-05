More Mortgages Approved Than New Houses To Buy
There are more people approved for mortgages than there will be new houses for them to buy.
Around 20 thousand first time buyers have been cleared for a mortgage this year - but only half of this number of new homes are for sale.
The average approval amount was €214,400 in March, up 9% on last year.
Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston says it's a tough time for first time buyers.
The crisis is getting so bad, you just have to laugh.