More People Coming Out Online
More people are choosing to come out online according to the LGBT helpline.
Ahead of the start of Pride Week, its launching the Its Good to Talk campaign urging people t put their mental health first.
LGBT people are hailing the election of our first gay Taoiseach today as a milestone.
Juliette Gash reports;
Growing number of people coming out online but #lgbt community warned of cyber-bullying #itsgoodtotalk @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/56vHs3dkmV— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 14, 2017