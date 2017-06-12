Tests have confirmed that further remains, found in the Wicklow Mountains, are human.

They were discovered near Glenmacanass Waterfall close to where a male torso was found on Saturday night.

60 members of the Defence Forces are helping gardai search a 30km stretch of the area to see if more remains can be found.

Parish Priest, Fr Larry Behan, says locals are shaken by what’s happened.



A doctor believes the remains are human, gardai are waiting on the State Pathologist's office to confirm

Superintendent Pat Ward from Bray Garda Station is leading the investigation.





It was confirmed earlier that the human torso found on Saturday night belong to an adult male who died around a week ago.

It's feared he may have been a gangland victim - but his identity remains a mystery.