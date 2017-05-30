Leaving and Junior cert exam students are being advised not to pull an 'all-nighter' when they start their exams next week because a good night's sleep will help them get better marks!

In a recent study, students who slept 7 hours each night during exam periods had grades nearly ten percent higher than those who got less sleep.

It's because, lack of sleep impairs students ability to retain information and concentrate.

Students are also advised to avoid caffeine and fizzy drinks, and get some exercise.