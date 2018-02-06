More Snow Today
Many parts of the country woke up to snow and ice this morning, and it's not over yet.
A status yellow warning from Met Eireann is in place nationwide, with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres in some parts.
Snow showers are expected to be heaviest in western and northern parts.
Road users are being advised to take extra care.
Snow in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/3JOAwy4hiG— Marco Cremona (@_Sanana94) February 6, 2018
Tiny smattering of snow overnight, Rathmines, Dublin. pic.twitter.com/Tsb4P5IGRp— Bryan O'Brien (@BryanJOBrien) February 6, 2018
Cold, bright & breezy today, Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers will be most frequent in the W&N with drier & brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast. Highs of just 3 to 5°C, and feeling colder in the gusty northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/EgflaVppcc— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018
Liz Walsh from Met Eireann says she expects another weather warning for this evening: