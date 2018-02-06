Many parts of the country woke up to snow and ice this morning, and it's not over yet.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann is in place nationwide, with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres in some parts.

Snow showers are expected to be heaviest in western and northern parts.

Road users are being advised to take extra care.





Tiny smattering of snow overnight, Rathmines, Dublin. pic.twitter.com/Tsb4P5IGRp — Bryan O'Brien (@BryanJOBrien) February 6, 2018





Cold, bright & breezy today, Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers will be most frequent in the W&N with drier & brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast. Highs of just 3 to 5°C, and feeling colder in the gusty northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/EgflaVppcc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018





Liz Walsh from Met Eireann says she expects another weather warning for this evening: