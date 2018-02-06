Yellow warning in place

Many parts of the country woke up to snow and ice this morning, and it's not over yet.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann is in place nationwide, with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres in some parts.

Snow showers are expected to be heaviest in western and northern parts.

Road users are being advised to take extra care.




Liz Walsh from Met Eireann says she expects another weather warning for this evening:

 