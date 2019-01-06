Further meetings to try to resolve the budget dispute in the US will be held today.

A government shutdown is entering its third week after political leaders failed to reach a deal yesterday in Washington.

President Trump is travelling to Camp David today where he says he will have meetings on border security and other issues.

Productive discussion w/ Congressional leadership staff at @WhiteHouse. @SecNielsen gave a full presentation on crisis along Southern Border. We reaffirmed @POTUS’ commitment to secure the border, build the wall, keep Americans safe & reopen gov’t. Discussions continue tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/C7k9Sg8guY — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will resume discussions with Congressional leaders in an effort to break the impasse.

Funding for a border wall with Mexico remains the key stumbling block to agreement.