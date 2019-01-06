Border Wall With Mexico Remains Key Stumbling Block

Further meetings to try to resolve the budget dispute in the US will be held today.

A government shutdown is entering its third week after political leaders failed to reach a deal yesterday in Washington.

President Trump is travelling to Camp David today where he says he will have meetings on border security and other issues.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will resume discussions with Congressional leaders in an effort to break the impasse.

Funding for a border wall with Mexico remains the key stumbling block to agreement.