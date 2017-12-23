More than 130 people have been killed in the Philippines following a tropical storm there.

Officials say there have been mudslides and flooding on the country's main southern island of Mindanao.

Dozens of other people are believed to be missing.

The government's disaster response indicated that most of the deaths were in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, and on the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Authorities are also following up on reports that a village has been buried by a mudslide following the heavy rain.

In the town of Sibuco, five bodies have been recovered after 30 people were reportedly swept away.

Town mayor Bong Edding said: "The floodwaters from the mountain came down so fast and swept away people and houses.

"It's really sad because Christmas is just a few days away. But these things happen beyond our control."