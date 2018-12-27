Gardaí caught more than 400 drivers speeding on the roads yesterday.

42,388 vehicles were monitored yesterday as part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

There were 414 vehicles caught driving over the speed limit.

One of those was caught driving at 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N7 at Naas in Kildare.

10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Christmas Day, and a further 12 were arrested before 9am on St. Stephen's morning.

Gardaí say that speeding is a "major factor" in fatal road traffic collisions.

They're asking drivers to slow down and never drink and drive.