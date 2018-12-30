The Coast Guard says its operations have saved more than 400 people in the past year.

That's an increase on 340 people back in 2017.

The Coast Guard's three rescue Coordination Centres - at Malin Head, Valentia Island and Dublin - managed a total of 2,650 incidents.

While its helicopters conducted eight long-range offshore medical evacuations.

By the end of the year, Coast Guard helicopters will have flown more than 670 missions, of which 119 were conducted on behalf of the HSE.

While its Dublin station processed 137 electronic transmissions - the majority of which proved to be false.

The Coast Guard says this is from accidental activation or out of date equipment - but it says this shouldn't detract from their value.

Chris Reynolds is Coast Guard director: "I want to particularly acknowledge the commitment and professionalism of our volunteer members.

"In addition to the three core services that they provide they are an integral part of community resilience and continually act as the eyes and ears of our RCCs in assessing and responding to any coastal emergency."

"If you can raise the alarm and you can stay afloat then you have an outstanding chance of being rescued by our world class rescue service.

"If you see somebody in trouble or if you think they are in trouble at sea, on the water or along the coast Dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard".