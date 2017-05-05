

The Irish Pharmacy Union says providing the morning-after pill free to medical card holders over the counter will improve women's healthcare.

Until now, medical cardholders have needed to get a prescription for the drug - which is available from pharmacies - in order to get it for free.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the new system will be rolled out from July.

IPU President, Daragh Connolly, says the current practice was unfair for a lot of women: