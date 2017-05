Love is the main reason Irish people fly the nest and move to a different country, according to a new study.

Seven out of ten Irish people living abroad are in a committed relationship, with almost romantically involved with someone from home.

When choosing their most important reason for moving abroad, 17 per cent of Irish expats moved for love, compared to just 11 percent worldwide.

15 percent moved for a job and 13 percent for a better quality of life.