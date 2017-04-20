New figures show home ownership is at its lowest level since 1971.

According to the Census - just 8,800 homes were built over the past five years - compared with more than two hundred and 25 thousand between 2006 and 2011.

It shows a 20 per cent decrease in the number of vacant homes, more than 180 thousand are empty - with more than half of those in urban areas.

Trends also suggest most people can't afford to own a home until they're over 35.

Deirdre Cullen from the CSO says there's also been an increase in the number of people renting: