Muhammad is the fastest growing baby name in Ireland, making it into the top 100 boys' names for the first time.

Figures from the CSO for 2016 show that Jack has missed out on number one boys' name spot its held for ten years, to be replaced with James.

Emily is still the most popular girls' name for the sixth year in a row, while Grace is in second.

Most popular boy's names in 2016:

James Jack Daniel Conor Sean Noah Adam Oisin Michael Luke

Most popular girls' names in 2016