The Commission investigating mother and baby homes been given another year to complete its work.



It was due to report in February, but has asked for more time to ensure key questions are fully answered.



Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says she understands many former residents of the homes will find the delay frustrating.

She says it's important the Commission leaves no stone unturned in its investigation.

However, Minister Zappone says extending the terms of reference into any further matters is not in the public interest at this time.