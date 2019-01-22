A substantial report into people buried at mother and baby homes will be delivered to the government in March.

It comes as cabinet Ministers approved a 12-month extension for the Commission of Investigation into the homes to complete its work.

It's so far heard from 519 witnesses.

The commission also now intends to conduct geophysical surveys this week on the burial grounds at the Sean Ross Abbey site in Co Tipperary, following new information.

I have informed Cabinet that I will be publishing 4th interim report of Mother and Baby Homes Commission - in addition the Commission advises that it plans to conduct geophysical surveys on the burial grounds associated with the former Sean Ross Abbey institution in Tipperary. — Katherine Zappone (@KZapponeTD) January 22, 2019

Children's Minister Katerine Zappone says the extention has been given because it's a complex investigation.

But she says the delay in the final report from the commission will not affect planned excavations at the Tuam site in Co Galway, which are due to begin later this year.